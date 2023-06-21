Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KC Crime Stoppers: Thomas Bell

Thomas Bell is wanted for sex offender registration violation and a Missouri parole violation...
Thomas Bell is wanted for sex offender registration violation and a Missouri parole violation warrant for domestic assault.(KCTV5, KC Crime Stoppers)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thomas Bell, 42, is wanted on a Clay County, Missouri, warrant for sex offender registration violation and a Missouri parole violation warrant for domestic assault.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Bell’s last known address was near Harlem Road & Broadway Extension in Kansas City, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Bell is described as a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is known to be armed and should be considered dangerous, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Miami-Dade police investigate alleged assault involving Tyreek Hill
FILE — Law enforcement reported one person died and another was injured in a shooting and...
1 dead, another injured in shooting-stabbing report at state park near Paola
A fiery truck crash on I-670 left three injured on Tuesdya morning and caused the highway to be...
I-670 reopens Tuesday after truck fire, multi-vehicle crash sends 3 to hospital
Relatives of a 16-year-old who was killed after a hit-and-run crash involving a semi-truck near...
Family grieving after 16-year-old dies following hit-and-run crash involving semi-truck on I-29

Latest News

The Paranormal Cirque will be coming to Topeka this July.
It’s Halloween in July: R-Rated Circus on Tour coming to Topeka
The KCPD is investigating a shooting at 18th Street and Indiana Avenue, which killed one person...
1 dead, another wounded in Tuesday evening shooting
The KC Current renderings for its downtown stadium
Final beam raised in construction of world’s only stadium built for professional women’s team
KC Current raises its final beam in the construction of the world’s only stadium built for women