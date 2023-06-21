KC Crime Stoppers: Thomas Bell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thomas Bell, 42, is wanted on a Clay County, Missouri, warrant for sex offender registration violation and a Missouri parole violation warrant for domestic assault.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Bell’s last known address was near Harlem Road & Broadway Extension in Kansas City, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Bell is described as a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is known to be armed and should be considered dangerous, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

