Kansas City native and golf great blasts PGA Tour, Saudi PIF merger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two weeks ago, the PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF announced its intentions to merge into a new business entity.

The news between the previous rival, a Saudi-backed league called LIV Golf and the PGA Tour threw many off guard and rubbed many golfers that remained loyal to the PGA Tour, turning down the LIV Golf money the wrong way.

Many of them took to social media to express a lack of approval and displeasure, most recently golf great and Kansas City native Tom Watson.

Watson released an open letter to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour players and the policy board outlining numerous questions that he’s felt have been left unanswered in regards to the proposed merger.

The eight-time major winner’s letter came in at over 1,000 words accusing Monahan of blatant hypocrisy and more about the abrupt merge.

Tom Watson has spoken out about the merger. pic.twitter.com/Emf1LmeSVM — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 19, 2023

Monahan, 53, has temporarily distributed his responsibilities after Tuesday’s revaluation that he is recovering from an undisclosed “medical situation.”

The letter begins by wishing Jay Monahan well and for a “complete and speedy recovery,” and then proceeds to raise many questions.

First posing that “In my opinion, the communication has been mishandled and the process by which the Tour agreed on a proposed partnership with PIF was executed without due process. As a group of players and stakeholders who represent the face and the brands of the Tour, what are our choices?”

It then proceeds to question moral rights and wrongs, specifically calling out the lack of responsibility taken from the Saudi-funded league.

“I still await Saudi acknowledgment of their role in the attacks of 9/11, which resulted in the loss of the innocent lives of 3000 of my fellow American citizens. I support 9/11 Families United and their efforts to release supporting exculpatory U.S. Government documents. That day, forever among the darkest in our nation’s history, is sadly not alone among the human rights violations we have seen employed by Saudi Arabia. I ask the Tour, how is a non-negotiable point for us one day one we negotiate around the next?”

The letter then concludes by restating he is “very grateful for our country, its abundant opportunities, and the wonderful life made possible by the PGA Tour.” before signing off.

The Kansas City native attended the Pembroke Hill School on Ward Parkway while playing his first rounds at the Kansas City Country Club. He attended Stanford University before a well-established PGA career.

