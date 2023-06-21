Kansas basketball’s Zach Clemence returns to Jayhawks roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas 6′10″ big man Zach Clemence is officially back in Lawrence with the Jayhawks, head coach Bill Self announced Tuesday.

Clemence entered the transfer portal on March 22, which was less than five days after KU’s season-ending loss in the tournament to Arkansas.

On May 2, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported the incoming junior had committed to UC Santa Barbara. Tuesday, the forward was back in Lawrence and with Kansas for the upcoming season according to 247 Sports.

Clemence is enrolled in classes at the University of Kansas and never enrolled during his commitment at UC Santa Barbara. Therefore, he is not a two-time transfer. With this status he could be available for this season, but is planning to redshirt next season, leaving him with two years of remaining eligibility.

“I had a conversation last week with Zach. Last week he contacted me, discussing all things going on with him, him transferring, all this stuff. He asked me, would it be a possibility if he could return. We discussed what we both thought would be best for his future basketball-wise.” Self reported Tuesday. “Zach’s thinking was it would be in his best interest in a perfect world to redshirt and help us every day in practice, allow himself an opportunity to help him grow and get better, see how that takes him to a place where he can be a major contributor at this level at some point in time.”

Clemence played a minimal role during his freshman and sophomore campaigns as a Jayhawk. Injuries in the pair of seasons limited his playing time to 44 games, during which he averaged 1.8 points per game on 35.1 percent shooting from the field. He suffered multiple injuries this past season including a concussion that kept him out of two weeks of the season and then a leg injury against Iowa State. Prior, he suffered a foot injury his freshman season and played 118 minutes over 24 games, which was the second-fewest total minutes of any scholarship player.

Clemence came out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas, as a 2021 class recruit with seven offers as the No. 73 prospect nationally by 247Sports.

With the return of the San Antonio, Texas native, Kansas now has 11 scholarship players on the roster. Names on scholarship in the crimson and blue include Dajuan Harris, Kevin McCullar, Nicolas Timberlake, Arterio Morris, Elmarko Jackson, Marcus Adams, Jamari McDowell, KJ Adams, Hunter Dickinson, Parker Braun and now Clemence.

