Johnson County holds Juneteenth celebration for second year

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - For the second year in a row, Johnson County held a Juneteenth celebration with different performances and speakers to commemorate the holiday.

This year’s theme was “uniting voices for freedom.” Organizers said they wanted people to share their experiences and their unique voices through different forms of art like dancing, poetry, music and painting.

“The fact that we can gather here together in solidarity and enjoy this beautiful weather and this beautiful day, beautiful music,” said Camry Ivory, “it’s really exciting,”

Ivory is the mastermind behind Coloratura, an interactive art experience that lets you create musical notes with each brush stroke to help to connect voice and art together.

“In a way, it’s kind of a metaphor for life,” she explained. “If you have just one person creating a sound or painting on a canvas, that’s nice. But when you have multiple people doing it together, you have a diversity of sound or a diversity of color, you create something really beautiful and magical.”

Ivory said Monday’s Juneteenth celebration is a positive reflection of what Johnson County, Kansas, is today.

“I grew up in Johnson County,” she said. “I remember being one of the few people in my classroom that looked like me. And so, it’s hard. But, as the city has grown and the county evolved, I see more people of color and more opportunities for people of color to come together.”

Jessica McClellan, the founder of Giving Hope & Help Inc., was this year’s keynote speaker.

“It gives me chills,” McClellan said. “It’s a lot. It’s very emotional. Because to be a Black woman and speak in Johnson County is like... never could happen. It’s kind of like me watching TV as a little girl and never seeing myself.”

McClellan’s family has deep roots in Johnson County.

“My great grandfather, Robert L. McCallop Sr., started the first bus company in Shawnee, Kansas -- period -- that drove Black children from Johnson County to Wyandotte County,” McClellan said.

McClellan said she’s proud of the progress the county and her family have been able to make.

“The legacy of my family, the McCallop legacy, is from slavery to school buses to scholarships and service to all mankind,” McClellan said proudly.

