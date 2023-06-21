It’s Halloween in July: R-Rated Circus on Tour coming to Topeka
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A “crazy yet fun fusion between circus, theatre, and cabaret” is coming to Topeka, Kansas, this July.
Paranormal Cirque is a traveling show that brings the talents and excitement of a circus-- but to an older audience. According to the website, Paranormal Cirque is a a “new show with breathtaking implications always poised between fun and the most uninhibited fear.”
Due to “adult language and material that is not intended for ages under 17,” the show is R-Rated and a valid photo I.D. is required to purchase tickets. Children ages 13-17 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older.
The show will be in Topeka at Heartland Motorsports Park from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9 with five available shows. Ticket prices range from $15-60 and can be purchased online.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.