It’s Halloween in July: R-Rated Circus on Tour coming to Topeka

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A “crazy yet fun fusion between circus, theatre, and cabaret” is coming to Topeka, Kansas, this July.

Paranormal Cirque is a traveling show that brings the talents and excitement of a circus-- but to an older audience. According to the website, Paranormal Cirque is a a “new show with breathtaking implications always poised between fun and the most uninhibited fear.”

😈 𝙒𝘼𝙉𝙉𝘼 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔 𝘼 𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙀❓ 𝙏𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙠𝙖, 𝙆𝙎 !!---- WINNER TAKES FREE TICKETS!! 🎟 Enter to WIN - We will pick 1 winner on Tuesday the... Posted by 𝕻𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖑 𝕮𝖎𝖗𝖖𝖚𝖊 on Monday, June 12, 2023

Due to “adult language and material that is not intended for ages under 17,” the show is R-Rated and a valid photo I.D. is required to purchase tickets. Children ages 13-17 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older.

The show will be in Topeka at Heartland Motorsports Park from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9 with five available shows. Ticket prices range from $15-60 and can be purchased online.

