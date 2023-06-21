Aging & Style
It’s Halloween in July: R-Rated Circus on Tour coming to Topeka

The Paranormal Cirque will be coming to Topeka this July.
The Paranormal Cirque will be coming to Topeka this July.
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A “crazy yet fun fusion between circus, theatre, and cabaret” is coming to Topeka, Kansas, this July.

Paranormal Cirque is a traveling show that brings the talents and excitement of a circus-- but to an older audience. According to the website, Paranormal Cirque is a a “new show with breathtaking implications always poised between fun and the most uninhibited fear.”

😈 𝙒𝘼𝙉𝙉𝘼 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔 𝘼 𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙀❓ 𝙏𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙠𝙖, 𝙆𝙎 !!---- WINNER TAKES FREE TICKETS!! 🎟 Enter to WIN - We will pick 1 winner on Tuesday the...

Posted by 𝕻𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖑 𝕮𝖎𝖗𝖖𝖚𝖊 on Monday, June 12, 2023

Due to “adult language and material that is not intended for ages under 17,” the show is R-Rated and a valid photo I.D. is required to purchase tickets. Children ages 13-17 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older.

The show will be in Topeka at Heartland Motorsports Park from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9 with five available shows. Ticket prices range from $15-60 and can be purchased online.

