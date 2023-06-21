Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Free tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead are up for grabs. Here’s how to register.

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ticketmaster may have had a marvelous time ruining everything, but the window of opportunity to see Taylor Swift perform in Kansas City isn’t closed just yet.

Capital One is hosting a Café Giveaway where four winners will each win two tickets to one of Swift’s upcoming Kansas City shows. The entry period runs from June 27-30. All it takes to enter is paying a visit to the Capital One Café on the Country Club Plaza and scanning a QR code, provided on signage throughout the Café or on employee lanyards.

The winners will be randomly selected and notified by email, after which the pairs of tickets will be sent to the four lucky fans digitally. Only one entry per person is allowed but anyone can enter-- preference is not given to Capital One customers.

In addition to the chance to win, the Capital One Café offers visitors “ample seating areas, free Wi-Fi and a variety of food and beverage options.”

Swift will be performing at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8. Both nights are sold out and the cheapest resale tickets currently available start above $1,000 each.

This giveaway comes as Swift continues to break attendance records at stadiums across the country. It is her first tour since the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018 and her sixth career concert tour. The outbreak of COVID-19 forced Swift to cancel her scheduled Lover Fest tour in early 2020.

More information about the Capital One Café Giveaway can be found at capitalone.com/local or by visiting in-store.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Miami-Dade police investigate alleged assault involving Tyreek Hill
FILE — Law enforcement reported one person died and another was injured in a shooting and...
1 dead, another injured in shooting-stabbing report at state park near Paola
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
A fiery truck crash on I-670 left three injured on Tuesdya morning and caused the highway to be...
I-670 reopens Tuesday after truck fire, multi-vehicle crash sends 3 to hospital

Latest News

Juan D. Osorio, 30, was sentenced to life in prison for conspiring to commit kidnapping and...
Mexican citizen in KCMO sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, death of victim
Childrens Mercy Nurse
U.S. News & World Report ranks Children’s Mercy Kansas City as a top hospital
parenthood
Carolina Cruz and Greg Bennett take on parenthood
parenthood
Parenting Advice for Carolina and Greg!