Free tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead are up for grabs. Here’s how to register.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ticketmaster may have had a marvelous time ruining everything, but the window of opportunity to see Taylor Swift perform in Kansas City isn’t closed just yet.

Capital One is hosting a Café Giveaway where four winners will each win two tickets to one of Swift’s upcoming Kansas City shows. The entry period runs from June 27-30. All it takes to enter is paying a visit to the Capital One Café on the Country Club Plaza and scanning a QR code, provided on signage throughout the Café or on employee lanyards.

The winners will be randomly selected and notified by email, after which the pairs of tickets will be sent to the four lucky fans digitally. Only one entry per person is allowed but anyone can enter-- preference is not given to Capital One customers.

In addition to the chance to win, the Capital One Café offers visitors “ample seating areas, free Wi-Fi and a variety of food and beverage options.”

Swift will be performing at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8. Both nights are sold out and the cheapest resale tickets currently available start above $1,000 each.

This giveaway comes as Swift continues to break attendance records at stadiums across the country. It is her first tour since the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018 and her sixth career concert tour. The outbreak of COVID-19 forced Swift to cancel her scheduled Lover Fest tour in early 2020.

More information about the Capital One Café Giveaway can be found at capitalone.com/local or by visiting in-store.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.