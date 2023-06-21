Former KC FBI analyst sentenced for keeping documents related to national defense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a former analyst with the KC Division of the FBI has been sentenced for keeping hundreds of national defense documents at her North KC home in violation of the Espionage Act.

Fifty-year-old Kendra Kingsbury from Garden City, Kansas, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in federal prison without parole. This comes after she pleaded guilty in October to two counts of unlawfully retaining documents related to the national defense.

From 2004 until Dec. 15, 2017, Kingsbury was an intelligence analyst for the FBI. Over more than 12 years, she was assigned to different FBI squads. Each had a certain focus, like drug trafficking or violent gangs. She held a “TOP SECRET//SCI security clearance,” which gave her access to national defense information and classified information.

Training specifically warned her that she was prohibited from “retaining classified information at her personal residence.”

Despite that, Kingsbury admitted that she repeatedly took “an abundance of sensitive government materials” from the FBI over the course of her employment and kept them at her house in North Kansas City, Missouri.

The DOJ said she improperly, unlawfully and willfully retained 386 classified documents at her home. Some of them were on hard drives or CDs.

Court documents state that she put national security at risk by “retaining classified information in her home that would have, if in the wrong hands, revealed some of the government’s most important and secretive methods of collecting essential national security intelligence.”

Investigators have tried to figure out what she was doing with the documents she took, but that led to more questions and concerns than answers.

Investigators also looked into her phone records and found a number of suspicious calls. She had called phone numbers “associated with subjects of counterterrorism investigations” and they also called her. Investigators haven’t been able to determine why that contact took place, and she has refused to give the government further information.

Kingsbury had numerous documents “from the FBI that describe intelligence sources and methods related to U.S. government efforts related to counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and defending against cyber threats,” the DOJ said. “These documents included details on the FBI’s nationwide objectives and priorities, including specific investigations across multiple field offices.”

She also had numerous documents classified at the SECRET level from another government agency, which described sources and how the U.S. government was trying to collect information about terrorist groups. “The documents included information about al Qaeda members on the African continent, including a suspected associate of Usama bin Laden,” the DOJ said.

