Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Former KC FBI analyst sentenced for keeping documents related to national defense

File image of classified documents.
File image of classified documents.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a former analyst with the KC Division of the FBI has been sentenced for keeping hundreds of national defense documents at her North KC home in violation of the Espionage Act.

Fifty-year-old Kendra Kingsbury from Garden City, Kansas, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in federal prison without parole. This comes after she pleaded guilty in October to two counts of unlawfully retaining documents related to the national defense.

From 2004 until Dec. 15, 2017, Kingsbury was an intelligence analyst for the FBI. Over more than 12 years, she was assigned to different FBI squads. Each had a certain focus, like drug trafficking or violent gangs. She held a “TOP SECRET//SCI security clearance,” which gave her access to national defense information and classified information.

Training specifically warned her that she was prohibited from “retaining classified information at her personal residence.”

Despite that, Kingsbury admitted that she repeatedly took “an abundance of sensitive government materials” from the FBI over the course of her employment and kept them at her house in North Kansas City, Missouri.

The DOJ said she improperly, unlawfully and willfully retained 386 classified documents at her home. Some of them were on hard drives or CDs.

Court documents state that she put national security at risk by “retaining classified information in her home that would have, if in the wrong hands, revealed some of the government’s most important and secretive methods of collecting essential national security intelligence.”

Investigators have tried to figure out what she was doing with the documents she took, but that led to more questions and concerns than answers.

Investigators also looked into her phone records and found a number of suspicious calls. She had called phone numbers “associated with subjects of counterterrorism investigations” and they also called her. Investigators haven’t been able to determine why that contact took place, and she has refused to give the government further information.

Kingsbury had numerous documents “from the FBI that describe intelligence sources and methods related to U.S. government efforts related to counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and defending against cyber threats,” the DOJ said. “These documents included details on the FBI’s nationwide objectives and priorities, including specific investigations across multiple field offices.”

She also had numerous documents classified at the SECRET level from another government agency, which described sources and how the U.S. government was trying to collect information about terrorist groups. “The documents included information about al Qaeda members on the African continent, including a suspected associate of Usama bin Laden,” the DOJ said.

For even more details regarding this case, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Miami-Dade police investigate alleged assault involving Tyreek Hill
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
FILE — Law enforcement reported one person died and another was injured in a shooting and...
1 dead, another injured in shooting-stabbing report at state park near Paola
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter

Latest News

The KC Current renderings for its downtown stadium
Final beam raised in construction of world’s only stadium built for professional women’s team
Final KC Current beam installed at new stadium
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
‘Chiefs Champions Tour’ to travel throughout the Kingdom celebrating Super Bowl title
Ban N. To, 19, pleaded guilty in a federal court today to fentanyl trafficking, carrying a...
KC man pleads guilty to fentanyl trafficking, multiple illegal firearms