FORECAST: Expect warm, muggy conditions for the rest of the week

By Alena Lee
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Another very warm and muggy day is on tap, with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Quiet weather is expected once again, with lows in the upper 60s and temperatures close to 70 degrees by daybreak Thursday. As we head through the rest of the week, expect similar conditions to repeat themselves each afternoon. By Saturday, the upper level pattern that has been keeping our weather rather quiet will break down. That will bring the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. So far, where these storms initiate and where they track will be up for debate; most models are not in agreement. If we do get storms to form, they could be strong to severe. Outside of the threat for storms that could impact outdoor plans, it will be very hot and humid. Heat index values could easily flirt with the triple digits Saturday. After this system passes, we should have a brief break in the heat and humidity Sunday into Monday. Then, the heat is back on. Highs next week could be in the low 90s for a few days.

