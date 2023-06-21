Aging & Style
FORECAST: Air quality alert Wednesday, highs in the upper 80s

By Greg Bennett
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An upper-level ridge continues to hold across the central plains in the Missouri River Valley today. This will keep temperatures on the warmer side for this morning, with a few low, lying areas cooling off just enough to create patchy fog. Near the metro, the temperature should start off within the upper 60s and lower 70s and rise quickly to the upper 80s and lower 90s by mid-afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are expected with wind out of the east between 10 mph and 15 mph. Occasional gusts at 20 mph cannot be ruled out which will lead to pulling in more smoke from fires out east. Accompanied by our normal ground, the ozone we create, and the heat bubble we are dealing with, another air quality alert is in effect until 8:30 tonight. The same weather pattern will continue through the rest of the work week with the ridge finally breaking down by this weekend as we are sure in our next storm system.

Scattered showers in a few isolated thunderstorms are hinting on Saturday, especially towards the early evening, and will continue into Sunday morning. There are signs of potential for severe storms during this time however, it’s a bit too far out to pinpoint the severity of the storm activity. I will continue to monitor for the threat as we inch closer to the weekend. Temperatures will remain within the upper 80s and lower 90s during this time and will continue into next week with the dryer pattern by Monday.

