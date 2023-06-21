First-degree murder trial underway for man accused of killing Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A first-degree murder trial began Tuesday for a man accused of killing Clinton, Missouri, Police Officer Gary Michael in 2017.

Following a tense manhunt, officers arrested Ian McCarthy who could face the death penalty if convicted.

The state filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty in the case. McCarthy is also charged with armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. McCarthy’s attorneys have previously filed motions trying to prohibit the state from seeking the death penalty.

Court documents state that on August 6, 2017, Officer Michael tried to conduct a traffic stop near the Henry County Library. Before he was shot and killed, Michael gave a description of the vehicle he pulled over and its license plate.

According to investigators, the SUV was registered to McCarthy. After the deadly shooting, the SUV was found ditched and crashed into an embankment. A cell phone was located near the crashed vehicle. A witness testified that a forensic examination revealed the cell phone number associated with the seized cell phone belonged to McCarthy.

After the SUV crashed, neighbors reported they saw a man run away from the crashed vehicle. Surveillance video from a nearby convenience store and a witness identified McCarthy as the person who was driving the SUV shortly before the deadly traffic stop and crash.

Jurors heard witnesses testify about Michael’s autopsy, including the gunshot wound to his chest that caused his death. The jury also heard 911 dispatch audio and testimony from the first officer who found Michael shot that night.

The officer called for help and tried to perform lifesaving treatment, but Michael’s injuries were not survivable.

Michael’s brother previously spoke with KCTV5 News about his brother’s lasting impact on those who knew and loved him. “I will miss him,” Chris Michael said. “He is my hero. He is my big brother. He was always the light of my world.”

A large candlelight vigil and funeral procession were held by relatives and members of the Clinton community following Michael’s death.

Once prosecutors finish presenting the state’s case, McCarthy’s defense attorneys can begin calling defense witnesses to try to prove his innocence.

The judge excused one juror Tuesday from jury duty after social media posts about the trial and jury duty were posted online. There are six alternate jurors that will continue hearing evidence and testimony in the case.

The trial is expected to resume Wednesday morning.

