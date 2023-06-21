Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Cardinals and Giants to play in Negro Leagues tribute game

By Greg Payne
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Rickwood Field will play host to the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals for a Negro Leagues tribute game.

“We couldn’t be more excited about Major League Baseball’s effort, again, to continue to tip its cap to the heritage of our sport,” said Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick. “There was a lot of history made at Rickwood, and the Negro Leagues was front and center.”

It’s history that can be found all throughout the museum.

Rickwood used to be the home of the Birmingham Black Barons, a legendary team that featured the likes of a young 17-year-old who is arguably the best to ever play the game.

“A young phenom by the name of Willie Mays,” said Kendrick, pointing to a picture of him at the museum.

He’s the man the tribute game is set to honor.

“Baseball is the most romanticized game of them all,” said Kendrick. “It’s no small wonder that the Field of Dreams game in Iowa captured the imagination of so many baseball fans, not just in this country but around the world. That started the sentiment of, ‘What about the possibility of doing a tribute to the Negro Leagues?’”

Kendrick said the game will just continue to increase the attention on the league and the museum in Kansas City that holds many of its memories.

“It’s about building awareness,” Kendrick said. “It’s about the recognition of this league and the story that we are the primary caretaker of. And so, every time that we are able to align ourselves with some kind of monumental event like this, it just continues to help people understand why this museum is so special.”

The 10,800-seat Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, is expected to be packed for the game, which is scheduled a year from today on June 20, 2024.

Both teams will be wearing Negro Leagues jerseys.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Miami-Dade police investigate alleged assault involving Tyreek Hill
The bridge was closed between Cheyenne Avenue and Stine Avenue due to a fatal car crash.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on 7th Street Bridge, traffic shut down in both directions
Rescue crews suspend search for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks
Searchers locate body of missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks
Relatives of a 16-year-old who was killed after a hit-and-run crash involving a semi-truck near...
Family grieving after 16-year-old dies following hit-and-run crash involving semi-truck on I-29

Latest News

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez and relief pitcher Scott Barlow greet each other...
Lynch holds the Tigers to 1 hit in 7 innings as the struggling Royals win 1-0
Masters champion and honorary starter Tom Watson of the United States plays a stroke from the...
Kansas City native and golf great blasts PGA Tour, Saudi PIF merger
Christian Braun has known nothing but winning during three years at Blue Valley Northwest,...
Winner: How Christian Braun went from state to world champion
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) shoots against the Miami Heat during the first half of...
Christian Braun in the NBA Finals