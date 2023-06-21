Cardinals and Giants to play in Negro Leagues tribute game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Rickwood Field will play host to the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals for a Negro Leagues tribute game.

“We couldn’t be more excited about Major League Baseball’s effort, again, to continue to tip its cap to the heritage of our sport,” said Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick. “There was a lot of history made at Rickwood, and the Negro Leagues was front and center.”

It’s history that can be found all throughout the museum.

Rickwood used to be the home of the Birmingham Black Barons, a legendary team that featured the likes of a young 17-year-old who is arguably the best to ever play the game.

“A young phenom by the name of Willie Mays,” said Kendrick, pointing to a picture of him at the museum.

He’s the man the tribute game is set to honor.

“Baseball is the most romanticized game of them all,” said Kendrick. “It’s no small wonder that the Field of Dreams game in Iowa captured the imagination of so many baseball fans, not just in this country but around the world. That started the sentiment of, ‘What about the possibility of doing a tribute to the Negro Leagues?’”

Kendrick said the game will just continue to increase the attention on the league and the museum in Kansas City that holds many of its memories.

“It’s about building awareness,” Kendrick said. “It’s about the recognition of this league and the story that we are the primary caretaker of. And so, every time that we are able to align ourselves with some kind of monumental event like this, it just continues to help people understand why this museum is so special.”

The 10,800-seat Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, is expected to be packed for the game, which is scheduled a year from today on June 20, 2024.

Both teams will be wearing Negro Leagues jerseys.

