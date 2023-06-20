Aging & Style
Woman arrested opening mailboxes in alleged stolen vehicle

Tehya Rose Wright
Tehya Rose Wright(Free to use)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Jackson County, Kansas woman was arrested on Monday on theft charges.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office answered to a report of an individual driving a beige Toyota, allegedly opening mailboxes in southern Jackson County near the city of Hoyt, just before 8 p.m.

The later determined stolen vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Corolla, was located matching the description near 126th and Q. Road around 9 p.m.

The vehicle had been previously reported out of Omaha, Nebraska.

The female subject, identified as 28-year-old Tehya Rose Wright, of Mason City, Iowa was arrested by deputies and remains in the Jackson County Jail on theft charges.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

