Truck fire, multi-vehicle crash on 670 early Tuesday shuts down highway in both directions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -At 5:30 Tuesday morning a multi-vehicle crash shut down both lanes of I-670 highway near Broadway Blvd.

Police say a cement truck crashed with at least three other cars. Three patients were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Police said it happened in the eastbound lanes of I-670 near Broadway Blvd. which immediately shut down those lanes to oncoming traffic. Within thirty minutes westbound I-670 was also shut down.

