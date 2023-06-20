Police searching for missing, endangered man in need of medical care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing, endangered man in need of medical attention immediately upon location.

Police said 61-year-old Barry Fears was last seen leaving the area of Kansas City VA Medical Center at 4801 E Linwood Blvd at 10:20 a.m. this morning via a KCATA bus.

Fears is African American, 5′9″ and 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan hat with a black bill, a grey shirt, tan pants, green socks, black shoes and a black satchel.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or locates him should call 911.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.