Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Police searching for missing, endangered man in need of medical care

Barry Fearss, 61, was last seen leaving the area of the Kansas City VA Medical Center this...
Barry Fearss, 61, was last seen leaving the area of the Kansas City VA Medical Center this morning on a bus.(KCPD)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing, endangered man in need of medical attention immediately upon location.

Police said 61-year-old Barry Fears was last seen leaving the area of Kansas City VA Medical Center at 4801 E Linwood Blvd at 10:20 a.m. this morning via a KCATA bus.

Fears is African American, 5′9″ and 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan hat with a black bill, a grey shirt, tan pants, green socks, black shoes and a black satchel.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or locates him should call 911.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bridge was closed between Cheyenne Avenue and Stine Avenue due to a fatal car crash.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on 7th Street Bridge, traffic shut down in both directions
Rescue crews suspend search for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks
Searchers locate body of missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
Relatives of a 16-year-old who was killed after a hit-and-run crash involving a semi-truck near...
Family grieving after 16-year-old dies following hit-and-run crash involving semi-truck on I-29
Driver flees after hitting construction worker on I-70

Latest News

KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of an...
FBI lead agency in suspicious white powder investigation ‘now expanded beyond Kansas’
The new KCI terminal opened for the first time Feb. 28, 2023.
Travel agency votes KCI as best airport in the US
The humidity looks to be in full force through the weekend in Kansas City.
FORECAST: High temperatures along with humidity persist throughout week
FORECAST: High temperatures along with humidity persist throughout week