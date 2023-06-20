Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

One dead, another injured in shooting-stabbing report at state park near Paola

FILE — Law enforcement reported one person died and another was injured in a shooting and...
FILE — Law enforcement reported one person died and another was injured in a shooting and stabbing at Hillsdale State Park.(Terese Ledy)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - Sheriff’s deputies stated one person died Tuesday morning at Hillsdale State Park.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office reported that officers responded to the park campground in the early morning hours after learning of a shooting and stabbing.

When first responders arrived, they found one person had been fatally shot, while another had suffered a stab wound believed to be non-life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office indicated one individual had been taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bridge was closed between Cheyenne Avenue and Stine Avenue due to a fatal car crash.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on 7th Street Bridge, traffic shut down in both directions
Rescue crews suspend search for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks
Searchers locate body of missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
Relatives of a 16-year-old who was killed after a hit-and-run crash involving a semi-truck near...
Family grieving after 16-year-old dies following hit-and-run crash involving semi-truck on I-29
Driver flees after hitting construction worker on I-70

Latest News

Christian Braun has known nothing but winning during three years at Blue Valley Northwest,...
Winner: How Christian Braun went from state to world champion
Relatives of a 16-year-old who was killed after a hit-and-run crash involving a semi-truck near...
Family grieving after 16-year-old dies following hit-and-run crash involving semi-truck on I-29
Honor walk at North Kansas City hospital for organ donor teen hit and killed by semi
Honor walk at North Kansas City hospital for organ donor teen hit and killed by semi
There is a renewed push to remove two Andrew Jackson statues from the grounds of Jackson County...
New resolution introduced to remove Andrew Jackson statues from courthouse grounds