One dead, another injured in shooting-stabbing report at state park near Paola

PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - Sheriff’s deputies stated one person died Tuesday morning at Hillsdale State Park.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office reported that officers responded to the park campground in the early morning hours after learning of a shooting and stabbing.

When first responders arrived, they found one person had been fatally shot, while another had suffered a stab wound believed to be non-life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office indicated one individual had been taken into custody.

