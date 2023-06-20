Man, 2 dogs rescued from multi-unit house fire Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At 2:30 Tuesday morning calls came into the Kansas City fire department of a house engulfed in flames on Park Avenue.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within six minutes of the initial call. They pulled out one man who does not live there and two dogs. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, treated for smoke inhalation, and released. The dogs are also said to be doing fine.

No one else living in the adjoining units was injured.

Fire investigators do not have an official cause of the fire but believe it started outside the house near a grill.

