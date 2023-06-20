Love is in the air … in Rome, Italy when The Bold and The Beautiful heads to Rome!
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Popular CBS daytime drama The Bold and The Beautiful travels to Rome for the first time in its 36-year history. Stars Katherine Kelly and Thorsten Kaye chat with Jillian and Grace about the beautiful views, delicious food and the drama expected in the remaining episodes. Globally renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli makes an appearance on Monday June 26th
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.