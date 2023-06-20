Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Love is in the air … in Rome, Italy when The Bold and The Beautiful heads to Rome!

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Popular CBS daytime drama The Bold and The Beautiful travels to Rome for the first time in its 36-year history. Stars Katherine Kelly and Thorsten Kaye chat with Jillian and Grace about the beautiful views, delicious food and the drama expected in the remaining episodes.  Globally renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli makes an appearance on Monday June 26th

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bridge was closed between Cheyenne Avenue and Stine Avenue due to a fatal car crash.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on 7th Street Bridge, traffic shut down in both directions
Rescue crews suspend search for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks
Searchers locate body of missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
Driver flees after hitting construction worker on I-70
Relatives of a 16-year-old who was killed after a hit-and-run crash involving a semi-truck near...
Family grieving after 16-year-old dies following hit-and-run crash involving semi-truck on I-29

Latest News

To celebrate national fresh fruits and fresh veggies day Nathan Moyer with Moyer Farms came in...
National Fresh Fruits and Veggies Day
To celebrate national fresh fruits and fresh veggies day Nathan Moyer with Moyer Farms came in...
National Fresh Fruits and Veggies Day
Popular CBS daytime drama The Bold and The Beautiful travels to Rome for the first time in its...
Love is in the air … in Rome, Italy when The Bold and The Beautiful heads to Rome!
Jillian talks with Lifestyle Expert Scott DeFalco about a way to lift stains from coffee, wine...
Get whiter teeth in just minutes