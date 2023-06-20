Local marching team reaching out to the community to participate in Michigan City tournament

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Since 1997 the KC Marching Sizzlers have been making a lot of positive noise in the streets of Kansas City.

“Our motto is marching to make a difference,” says Christal Jackson-Thomas, the Founder & Director of the KC Marching Sizzlers.

With every step these kids are moving forward to a better and brighter future.

“I just love the team, dancing is my passion,” says Alyssa Jackson, the head captain.

“We are family, all of our kids are loved, when I’m not here I know my kids are okay,” says Parent Tiesha Hicks.

For Dell Holmes he uses the drums as a way to literally beat the odds.

“It’s helped me learn a lot, I get to talk to new people and be around more family and keep me active and stay off the streets,” says Holmes.

This family has made a big name for themselves in the streets of KC in a good way.

Receiving high accolades in many local competitions, including just last weekend coming in second place at the Juneteenth parade.

Years ago, the group used to take three trips a year competing on the national level.

“We haven’t been able to travel since the pandemic because it’s just been too hard, things are sky high and a lot of our kids are unfortunate children,” says Jackson-Thomas.

The group is hoping to change that pattern by traveling to Michigan City to participate in a tournament this weekend.

Right now, the group is about $4,000 short and they need your help.

“Our kids work hard, we get out in the community, we give back, we go to birthday parties, we do graduations, these babies work very hard,” says Jackson-Thomas.

The group has created a GoFundMe Page to raise funds and they are hoping the community can work hard for them, as they continue to represent the city one step at a time, in a positive way.

