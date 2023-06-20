KCI voted best airport in the U.S.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The new Kansas City International Airport, the largest all-glass airport in the U.S., has ben named as the best airport in the United States according to voters on Travel Awaits.

Voters in the competition placed high praise on the new terminal’s art scene, which features local artists, the barbeque and terminal design.

Interim Director of the Kansas City Aviation Department Justin Meyer said the airport is also the second-fastest growing airport in the contiguous nation under Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina.

Next month Kansas City International Airport (MCI) will be the second-fastest growing (top 50) airport in the contiguous United States. Thanks for flying! pic.twitter.com/61YrRKnWhu — Justin Meyer (@JustinMeyerKC) June 20, 2023

The city’s new, single terminal airport, which cost $1.5 million and took four years to construct, opened in February. The airport is more than a million square feet with more than 50 bars, restaurants and stores – many of which are local businesses.

