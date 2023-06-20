Aging & Style
KCI voted best airport in the U.S.

The new KCI terminal opened for the first time Feb. 28, 2023.
The new KCI terminal opened for the first time Feb. 28, 2023.
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The new Kansas City International Airport, the largest all-glass airport in the U.S., has ben named as the best airport in the United States according to voters on Travel Awaits.

Voters in the competition placed high praise on the new terminal’s art scene, which features local artists, the barbeque and terminal design.

Interim Director of the Kansas City Aviation Department Justin Meyer said the airport is also the second-fastest growing airport in the contiguous nation under Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina.

The city’s new, single terminal airport, which cost $1.5 million and took four years to construct, opened in February. The airport is more than a million square feet with more than 50 bars, restaurants and stores – many of which are local businesses.

