KC man sentenced for string of armed robberies at dollar stores

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been sentenced for a string of at least seven armed robberies that happened at Kansas City dollar stores and a cell phone store in 2020 and 2021.

Robert M. Taylor, 36, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison without parole. This comes after he was found guilty in February of one count of robbery and one count of using a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. The jurors couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on six additional counts of robbery and six additional counts of using a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. Thus, a mistrial was declared on those 12 counts.

“Taylor was not acquitted of any charges,” the U.S. Department of Justice said. “The government presented evidence regarding all of the robberies at trial, and the court today ruled by a preponderance of the evidence that those additional armed robberies should be considered as relevant conduct in determining the sentence.”

Taylor was found guilty of robbing a Family Dollar on Aug. 11, 2021. Surveillance video showed him coming in, buying something with his girlfriend’s EBT card, leaving, returning a few minutes later, and then brandishing a pistol at the clerk. That clerk testified she was so scared that she “soiled herself,” the DOJ said. Taylor proceeded to take money from the safe and fled in his girlfriend’s Chevy Impala after a brief struggle with an employee over her phone, which he took.

On Aug. 19, 2021, officers saw him get into a Dodge Charger registered to his girlfriend. He was wearing the same hat as during the robbery and had a warrant out for his arrest. Officers proceeded to conduct a traffic stop and arrested Taylor.

Taylor confessed to the Aug. 11 robbery after being read his rights. However, according to the government’s sentencing memorandum, he committed six other violent robberies in prior to that one. All of them took place in KCMO.

On Dec. 8, 2020, he brandished a silver handgun at a Family Dollar. The employee complied and gave him $700 from a safe and register. On Dec. 20, 2020, he brandished a black handgun and robbed a Metro by T-Mobile store. He smashed the store phone, demanded the most expensive cellphones they had, and had an employee empty the register. The victim was “particularly traumatized by the experience,” the DOJ said. On Feb. 2, 2021, he pointed a handgun at the cashier at another Family Dollar and demanded he empty the safe. Taylor left with about $800. On Feb. 5, 2021, he robbed a Dollar General. This time, he pulled out a handgun, cocked it, jumped over the counter and ordered the cashier to open the safe. He left with about $900. On Feb. 18, 2021, he used a gun to force a Dollar General employee to walk to the front register and had another employee empty it. He also ordered a customer to get on the ground and hand over his phone. After taking the employees’ phones, he fled. On June 27, 2021, he pointed a brown handgun at a Family Dollar cashier’s face and demanded money. He left with about $460 and the cashier’s phone.

The government’s sentencing memorandum states that corrections officers had to use a Taser on Taylor and put him in wrist restraints after he became belligerent, threatened officers and struggled with them during his incarceration due to this case.

On top of that, Taylor has 10 prior felony convictions. They include possession of a controlled substance, stealing, second degree burglary, first degree burglary, kidnapping, escape from confinement and property damage.

The DOJ said he “has also amassed numerous misdemeanor convictions.” That includes stealing, contempt of court, providing false information, resisting an officer, careless driving, assault and destruction of property.

Because this is a federal case, Taylor’s mugshot is not available.

