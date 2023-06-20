Kansas man faces federal charges for threatening Nashville Pride event

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas man has been indicted for making online threats to commit acts of violence at an upcoming Nashville Pride event, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

An indictment unsealed Tuesday charges Joshua Hensley, aka Josh Echo, 25, of Hoisington, with two counts of transmitting an interstate threat related to the upcoming Nashville Pride event, scheduled for June 24-25. Hensley was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday at his home in Kansas and appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday in the District of Kansas.

According to the indictment, on April 26, 2023, Hensley posted comments to a Facebook post for Nashville Pride and threatened to “make shrapnel pressure cooker bombs for this event.” In another comment posted the same day, Hensley threatened to “commit a mass shooting.”

If convicted, Hensley faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.

