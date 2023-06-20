Kansas City residents vote for mayor, councilmembers, judges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s General Election Day but the Kansas City Board of Elections doesn’t expect a huge turnout.

The mayoral race officially starts Tuesday as Mayor Quinton Lucas is looking for re-election. Clay Chastain is going up against him, but Lucas took a big lead and kept it during the primaries by taking more than 80% of the vote.

Third, 4th, 5th, and 6th district councilmember and councilmember at-large positions are up for decision. Councilmember in the 5th district only has one person on the ballot.

There are also seven-judge positions on the ballot.

Election Board Republican Director Shawn Kieffer said, “Voters don’t realize that these offices have a greater impact on our day-to-day life. That’s why it is important to be an informed voter and to get out to vote.”

For a sample ballot, click HERE.

The KCEB anticipates about a 10-13% turnout for Tuesday’s election with nearly 213,600 registered voters in the Kansas City portion of Jackson County. They will be using 69 poll sites, which is the same amount as the April primary.

Clay County officials said they have more than 90,000 people registered and anticipate a 10% turnout – but hope for higher.

Platte County officials have more than 36,400 Kansas City voters registered in the county and they said the turnout in 2019 for the election was at 21% but this year’s ballot items have them projecting only around 10% turnout. They said it’s because of the competitive mayoral race and there was a question proposed by the initiative petition in 2019.

Here is another big one outside of the mayoral race – the School Director for Sub-District Three. But, no one is on the ballot so it is strictly a write-in vote situation for that two-year position.

According to the Kansas City Public School’s website’s 2021 board redistrict map, it shows there was a population of more than 41,000 which is about the average of all sub-districts.

20,800 were white

6,365 were Black

413 American Indian

10,672 Hispanic (2nd most of all sub-districts)

3,121 Asian (Most of all sub-districts)

