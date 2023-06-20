Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City Council asks for residents’ feedback on potentially renaming Troost

Last month, a city council committee will decide whether or not to take effort to rename Troost...
Last month, a city council committee will decide whether or not to take effort to rename Troost Avenue to the next level.(KCTV5)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - City officials are asking Kansas Citians for feedback regarding a proposed name change of Troost Avenue.

Last month, a Kansas City, Missouri council committee passed a resolution to begin collecting public input to potentially rename the street which has long been a symbol of racial divides and redlining in the city. The street’s namesake, Dr. Benoist Troost, was also a slaveowner, stirring up more controversy.

Last year, a business owner Chris Goode launched a petition to rename the street Truth Avenue.

A survey on the city’s website hopes to gather public input on the potential name change, asking residents if Kansas City should “honor known slave owners,” if the area is still known for redlining and if they agree with the renaming. There is also a space to write opinions.

They said the information collected in the survey will inform the City Council to make a decision.

“The more information we have from stakeholders the more this will help the Council in their decision,” the city’s press secretary said in a press release. “Residents have space to not only say if they support it or not, but also to express their thoughts.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
The bridge was closed between Cheyenne Avenue and Stine Avenue due to a fatal car crash.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on 7th Street Bridge, traffic shut down in both directions
Rescue crews suspend search for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks
Searchers locate body of missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
Relatives of a 16-year-old who was killed after a hit-and-run crash involving a semi-truck near...
Family grieving after 16-year-old dies following hit-and-run crash involving semi-truck on I-29

Latest News

After four months of the new terminal being open, it’s now the second-fastest growing airport...
Kansas City International celebrates new milestone
Murder trial underway for man accused of killing Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael
First-degree murder trial underway for man accused of killing Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael
After four months of the new terminal being open, it’s now the second-fastest growing airport...
Kansas City International celebrates new milestone
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Miami-Dade police investigate alleged assault involving Tyreek Hill