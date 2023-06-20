Kansas City Council asks for residents’ feedback on potentially renaming Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - City officials are asking Kansas Citians for feedback regarding a proposed name change of Troost Avenue.

Last month, a Kansas City, Missouri council committee passed a resolution to begin collecting public input to potentially rename the street which has long been a symbol of racial divides and redlining in the city. The street’s namesake, Dr. Benoist Troost, was also a slaveowner, stirring up more controversy.

Last year, a business owner Chris Goode launched a petition to rename the street Truth Avenue.

A survey on the city’s website hopes to gather public input on the potential name change, asking residents if Kansas City should “honor known slave owners,” if the area is still known for redlining and if they agree with the renaming. There is also a space to write opinions.

They said the information collected in the survey will inform the City Council to make a decision.

“The more information we have from stakeholders the more this will help the Council in their decision,” the city’s press secretary said in a press release. “Residents have space to not only say if they support it or not, but also to express their thoughts.”

