FORECAST: Air quality alert Tuesday with above average temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An upper-level ridge of high pressure remains over the central plains today and will continue for much of the week. This will hold off any major wet weather pattern from the west or from the south as we move through the rest of the work week. Daytime highs are expected 5° to 8° above average. This means afternoon temperatures ranging between 90° and 93° will be common. At the surface, moisture content does develop, allowing humidity to bring in heat indexes between 90° and 95°. At the same time, an easterly flow at 5 mph to 15 mph will usher in smoke and noxious gases from wildfires out east.

Another air quality alert is in effect until 8:30 PM tonight. If you must be outdoors, please take plenty of breaks in areas with cleaner air and air conditioning. This pattern is expected to continue throughout the rest of the work week. Moving into the weekend, a storm system develops from out west and will help push the upper-level ridge to the east. Clouds will develop and a better chance for scattered showers in a few isolated thunderstorms comes in Saturday night into Sunday morning. At this time a severe weather threat is too far out to pinpoint, but please take caution with any storm activity. I would like to say this storm system will affect our temperatures by dropping them but unfortunately, the heat will remain moving through the weekend into next week. The upper 80s and lower 90s will remain.

