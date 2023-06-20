FBI lead agency in suspicious white powder investigation ‘now expanded beyond Kansas’

Aging & Style
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Investigators have learned that more than just Kansans are involved in dozens of mail reports containing suspicious white powder.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday afternoon that the FBI is now the lead agency as the examination has expanded beyond the Sunflower State.

“Our focus remains on ensuring the safety of Kansans, and holding those responsible for these crimes accountable,” KBI Director Tony Mattivi said. “The KBI is so appreciative of the incredible coordination and outstanding response by countless federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, as well as by fire departments, and hazmat teams to this unprecedented event.”

Officials confirmed more than 100 instances of letters or packages containing white powder were reported across Kansas.

On Monday, Kansas Republican leaders said that while there has been a small amount of good news, as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment indicated the substance is presumptively negative for any biologicals.

Many of the letters were sent to Republican legislators, even Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.

Kansans have been urged to remain vigilant and cautious as they open their mail as the case continues to develop.

