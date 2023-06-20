Delayed marina opening at Shawnee Mission Park leaves some visitors frustrated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the first official day of summer approaches, visitors at Shawnee Mission Park are eagerly awaiting the opening of a newly renovated marina.

The $1.6 million project began earlier this year, with the county initially anticipating a Memorial Day opening. However, there is still construction happening at the site.

Tom Soptick, who lives near the park, said he had been disappointed that the marina had not opened as scheduled.

“We’re losing out on a family activity, a couple’s activity, a date for younger kids,” he said.

Last week park staff posted on social media, reminding visitors that they would not be able to rent kayaks, paddle boards and other boats while the renovations were underway. The post also acknowledged frustration that the marina has been closed for the start of summer.

“We hear you and are continuing to work hard towards our goal of creating a better marina and lake experience for patrons and staff once it reopens. You can look forward to a new ticketing area and plaza to help improve the rental experience, a storage facility to house boats, life jackets, and paddles, new accessible restrooms, and a new accessible dock addition as well as accessible upgrades to the current dock.”

But the park has made other improvements to the lakefront over the last few months, changes that most visitors at the lake seemed to notice on Tuesday.

Jamie Frazier, who regularly brings his own kayak to the lake, said he has enjoyed the new parking lot and ramp for small boats. He also appreciated the accessible dock that allows differently abled people to easily board their boats.

He said the new marina would be worth waiting for.

“It’s further enhancing a beautiful asset for the Kansas City area,” Frazier said.

The Johnson County Parks Department has not named an official opening date for the completed renovations.

