Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Delayed marina opening at Shawnee Mission Park leaves some visitors frustrated

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the first official day of summer approaches, visitors at Shawnee Mission Park are eagerly awaiting the opening of a newly renovated marina.

The $1.6 million project began earlier this year, with the county initially anticipating a Memorial Day opening. However, there is still construction happening at the site.

Tom Soptick, who lives near the park, said he had been disappointed that the marina had not opened as scheduled.

“We’re losing out on a family activity, a couple’s activity, a date for younger kids,” he said.

Last week park staff posted on social media, reminding visitors that they would not be able to rent kayaks, paddle boards and other boats while the renovations were underway. The post also acknowledged frustration that the marina has been closed for the start of summer.

“We hear you and are continuing to work hard towards our goal of creating a better marina and lake experience for patrons and staff once it reopens. You can look forward to a new ticketing area and plaza to help improve the rental experience, a storage facility to house boats, life jackets, and paddles, new accessible restrooms, and a new accessible dock addition as well as accessible upgrades to the current dock.”

But the park has made other improvements to the lakefront over the last few months, changes that most visitors at the lake seemed to notice on Tuesday.

Jamie Frazier, who regularly brings his own kayak to the lake, said he has enjoyed the new parking lot and ramp for small boats. He also appreciated the accessible dock that allows differently abled people to easily board their boats.

He said the new marina would be worth waiting for.

“It’s further enhancing a beautiful asset for the Kansas City area,” Frazier said.

The Johnson County Parks Department has not named an official opening date for the completed renovations.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
The bridge was closed between Cheyenne Avenue and Stine Avenue due to a fatal car crash.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on 7th Street Bridge, traffic shut down in both directions
Rescue crews suspend search for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks
Searchers locate body of missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
Relatives of a 16-year-old who was killed after a hit-and-run crash involving a semi-truck near...
Family grieving after 16-year-old dies following hit-and-run crash involving semi-truck on I-29

Latest News

After four months of the new terminal being open, it’s now the second-fastest growing airport...
Kansas City International celebrates new milestone
Murder trial underway for man accused of killing Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael
First-degree murder trial underway for man accused of killing Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael
After four months of the new terminal being open, it’s now the second-fastest growing airport...
Kansas City International celebrates new milestone
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Miami-Dade police investigate alleged assault involving Tyreek Hill
Last month, a city council committee will decide whether or not to take effort to rename Troost...
Kansas City Council asks for residents’ feedback on potentially renaming Troost