Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Caught on camera: Stranded driver, deputy sucked into drainage pipe during water rescue

Two men are grateful to be alive after they were sucked into a drain pipe during a rescue in Florida. (ESCAMBIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida sheriff’s office released dramatic video showing the moment a water rescue of a trapped motorist took a frightening turn.

Sheriff’s Deputy William Hollingsworth arrived on scene Friday in Escambia County, Florida, to help a stranded driver who was stuck in rising flood waters.

After exiting his patrol car, Hollingsworth says he saw a driver vanish underwater and immediately went in after him.

The sheriff’s office says Hollingsworth was pulled underwater for 30 seconds and through the drainage pipe for nearly 100 feet.

His body camera captured the muffled sounds of being submerged until he was finally able to resurface.

Hollingsworth immediately rushed to the driver to see if he was OK.

“Oh, Jesus. David. David. David. David, can you believe what just happened to us?” Hollingsworth said.

The two were audibly emotional about their near-death experience.

Afterwards, the driver thanked the deputy for his actions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bridge was closed between Cheyenne Avenue and Stine Avenue due to a fatal car crash.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on 7th Street Bridge, traffic shut down in both directions
Rescue crews suspend search for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks
Searchers locate body of missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
Driver flees after hitting construction worker on I-70
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction

Latest News

FILE - The Olympic rings are set up in Paris, France, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at Trocadero...
French investigators search offices of Paris Olympic organizers in suspected corruption probe
President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve...
Biden will host a forum about artificial intelligence with technology leaders in San Francisco
Canadian officials say the five-person submersible was reported overdue Sunday night about 435...
Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible bound for Titanic wreckage site
FILE - Chapman University law professor John Eastman stands at left as former New York Mayor...
Disciplinary hearing against Trump attorney John Eastman begins in California
The Coast Guard said Monday that there was one pilot and four “mission specialists” aboard.
Urgent search underway for missing Titanic tourism sub