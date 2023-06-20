Aging & Style
Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Officials believe the girl is in "grave or immediate danger."
Officials believe the girl is in "grave or immediate danger."
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 7-year-old girl.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the San Antonio Police Department in Texas is searching for Amarianna Benavidez.

The 7-year-old girl is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shit, purple shorts and no shots.

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police did not initially describe the circumstances leading up to the 7-year-old’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Amarianna’s location should call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

For 17 years, the substitute teacher, Erik Stafford, has been leading tours about Black history...
New hiking tour examines Swope Park's possible connection to the Underground Railroad
The KC Marching Sizzlers have been making a lot of positive noise in the streets of Kansas City...
Local marching team reaching out to the community to participate in Michigan City tournament
