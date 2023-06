KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s all over the internet: a trendy way to determine the colors that look best on you.

In this edition of Aging & Style, KCTV5 anchor Carolyn Long finds out this is actually an old technique that is simply new again.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.