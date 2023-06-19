When those baaad invasive plants pop up, City of Lenexa brings in the goats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Summertime means trips to your local park and it also means it’s time for work for goats at Sar Ko Par Trails Park in Lenexa.

Dozens of goats can be seen all around the park inside their barricades eating, napping, then eating again.

The partnership between the City of Lenexa and Goats on the Go JoCo started three years ago. There were some questions from the city side of things as they had to work around getting the correct permits, ordinances, and things like that just for the goats to be allowed on the land.

Now, Sar Ko Par Trails Park can be seen with at least 36 goats every June clearing up the land.

Owner Katherine Kelly said she’s been working in an agriculture setting her entire life, but wanted to work more with livestock. She had a passion for working with goats, and here we are. She buys them, then rents them out to people.

“People are happy to have a connection to agriculture. Most of us don’t get to see if we live in a city, we don’t get to see livestock,” she said.

Lenexa Parks Superintendent Danny Huntsinger said it was half the cost of the budget for the goats to be out there, and it’s really helping the environment. The first year didn’t show much change, but now after three years, they can see what the goats really do for the land.

“They graze people’s property, they clean up poison ivy, they clean up invasive Japanese honeysuckle, they clean up overgrown vegetation, they leave behind a site that’s cleaner, easier, to see, easier to walk through and generally a site that’s going to be a healthier landscape,” said Kelly.

They move from section to section of land by way of packing into a trailer and waiting for Kelly to rearrange the electric fences before being released again. So, yes, you can meet the local celebrities but you can only take pictures.

People do that all day at the park with their kids or by themselves. They stop their runs, take a second look, see the goats, and a smile follows.

Kelly is excited people get to see her workers do their job – but more importantly, they are restoring the land.

“Our human footprint on the world can involve really good, creative partnerships with agriculture and livestock,” she said.

Huntsinger said it’s been a successful venture for him and the city so the goats will be back again for years to come.

The goats are baa-aa-aack! A herd of 37 goats are hard at work at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park clearing invasive plants. Goats on the Go will be at the park for nearly a month & will return in September.



You can visit the park & watch the goats at work. But, please, no touching! pic.twitter.com/jkz2Ch9bjA — City of Lenexa (@cityoflenexa) June 9, 2023

