Victim identified and dies several days following shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says it is now investigating a homicide following the death of a shooting victim from injuries sustained in a June 16 shooting.

49-year-old Darryl G. Brown passed Sunday from gunshot wounds he had sustained two days prior.

Just after 8 p.m. on Friday, June 16, officers were called to the 1300 block of Askew Avenue on a shooting call.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found Brown suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency responders transported Brown to an area hospital for treatment.

In addition to identifying the victim, police have also located and detained two suspects for further investigation then charged in the case.

KCPD said the shooting occurred outside of the home where the victim and charged suspects had an interaction that escalated into shots being fired.

Detectives from the Assault Squad and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene of the crime that night to canvass for witnesses and process the scene for evidence. Detectives within the Homicide unit have since taken over the investigation and will work with prosecutors to present additional findings for determination of additional charges. Any further inquiries should be directed to their office since they have filed these charges.

Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043, or they can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS and there could be a reward of up to $25,000 for additional information submitted.

