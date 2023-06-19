Aging & Style
Powder mailed to Kansas lawmakers, early testing shows no ‘biological agents’ of concern

KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of the...
KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of the envelope she’d received, which contained white powder.(Provided to KCTV5 News)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas Bureau Investigations along with FBI and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are investigating letters found with white powder sent to Kansas officials.

According to KBI, as of Sunday evening, approximately 100 letters containing suspicious white powder have been received across the state of Kansas.

A small sample of letters with powder was sent to a laboratory that specializes in testing biological samples.

Early testing has indicated the substance is presumptively negative for common biological agents of concern.

To determine the components of the powder, there will be more testing conducted on this sample as well as other letters that have been collected.

