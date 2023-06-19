Minor hit by semi-truck on I-29 dies over weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A minor has died after being found critically injured next to I-29 last Wednesday.

Early in the morning of June 14, the minor was reportedly walking in a construction zone next to southbound I-29 when they were struck by an unknown semi-truck and trailer. The semi-truck did not stop and continued traveling south. It is unclear if the driver of the semi-truck has been identified at this time.

The minor was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died four days later on June 18. The name of the minor has not been released and the incident is still under investigation.

