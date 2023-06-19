Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Minor hit by semi-truck on I-29 dies over weekend

Minor hit by semi-truck on I-29 dies over weekend
Minor hit by semi-truck on I-29 dies over weekend(Source: MGN)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A minor has died after being found critically injured next to I-29 last Wednesday.

Early in the morning of June 14, the minor was reportedly walking in a construction zone next to southbound I-29 when they were struck by an unknown semi-truck and trailer. The semi-truck did not stop and continued traveling south. It is unclear if the driver of the semi-truck has been identified at this time.

The minor was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died four days later on June 18. The name of the minor has not been released and the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver flees after hitting construction worker on I-70
FILE:
Baggage system issues slow down KCI Sunday morning
Man killed, woman suffers life-threatening injuries in KCMO shooting
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city
Dominick Helveston said he and his service dog Diesel are pretty much inseparable.
Definition of ‘service dog’ causes some confusion, tensions between owner and business

Latest News

FILE — The bridge was closed between Cheyenne Avenue and Stine Avenue
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on 7th Street Bridge, traffic shut down in both directions
Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight Downtown shooting
Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight downtown shooting
Uconn Coleman was booked on a $500,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.
Teen dies after high-speed crash involving DUI suspect, man charged with murder
KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of the...
KBI: Early testing of powder mailed to lawmakers shows no concerning biological agents