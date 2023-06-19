Man arrested after an alleged arson and assault on deputy sheriff

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Jackson County, Kansas man was arrested on Monday on multiple charges after an incident in Mayetta.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a building on fire at 211 N. 4th Street at 11:30 a.m.

A male subject, now identified as Mayetta resident Jeffery Michael Harris, is believed to have started the fire. He then cut the hose that the building’s owner was using to put the flames out and drove away.

A Jackson County Deputy quickly located Harris near 190th Road and U.S. Hwy 75. When the deputy approached Harris’s vehicle, he allegedly exited the car with a large knife in hand and moved toward the deputy. A taser was used to subdue Harris and he was taken into custody.

Harris is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail under charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal use of a weapon, criminal threat, arson, burglary, felony criminal damage to property, felony interference with law enforcement, reckless driving, and transporting an open container.

