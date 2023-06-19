KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas Pays Visit to Gardner Pride Celebration

GARDNER, Ks. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, mayor Quinton Lucas paid a visit to the Gardner Pride Celebration on Sunday. Lucas wasn’t on the initial guest list, but a snubbed invitation motivated the Gardner Pride event organizers to reach out to KCMO’s mayor.

“We asked some of our own local politicians to come, including our mayor,” said Cammie McIver, the president of Gardner Pride. “He declined the offer, so I reached out to Mayor Lucas. Right away, we had a response saying he would like to attend.”

Mayor Lucas said it was important to show he stands with the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think allies are vital, making sure that despite what may happen in Topeka or Jefferson city, people in this region know they are supported, that they are loved, that they are welcome, and that they can be their true selves,” Lucas said.

Gardner Pride said it was important to them to have local politicians at their event.

“It’s just important, I think, to show the community that we do have support, even if it’s not from local leaders, that people do know the importance of showing up for your marginalized communities,” said McIver.

Last week, Johnson County’s board of commissioners declared June to be Pride Month in the county. The chairman of the county commission was also at Sunday’s celebration in Gardner.

“I hope they know that we care about them, and that we want to make sure that they are not only safe in our community, but that they have an ally moving forward in a policy-making role,” said Mike Kelly, the board chairman for Johnson County’s County Commission.

Gardner Pride says their celebration is a family focused event. They wanted to show kids you can love and appreciate people who are different.

“I’ve always lived by the notion of ‘Be kind to others,’” said McIver. “If you don’t understand something, if you are open to a conversation, many people like myself are open to sitting down and having a conversation.”

“I think it’s about humanity. It’s about standing up for people. This isn’t politics for me, this is actually community,” said Lucas. “Trans lives matter. Our LGBTQ community matters. I think us being here to say that is just one small thing to do.”

