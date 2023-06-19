Aging & Style
Kansas City’s Parade of Hearts to move to Kauffman Stadium

Parade of Hearts to come to The K towards end of summer
In 2021, over 700 artists sent in designs. Only 154 were brought to life.(Via @ParadeofHearts on Facebook.)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Parade of Hearts will find its way to The K later this summer.

It will house all 40 hearts at the Truman Sports Complex beginning on July 14. The hearts will be on display along the concourse of Kauffman Stadium through July 20 and eventually auctioned off for charity later in the summer.

Last year the efforts raised $2.56 million for local artists and nonprofits with this year’s proceeds to benefit charities including The University of Kansas Health System, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and The Family Conservancy.

“Parade of Hearts is an art experience with the single purpose of uniting and celebrating our region,” said Alex Schulte, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Kansas City Royals. “We believe art, like sports, has this ability to break down barriers and pull people together around something that’s exciting and inspiring.”

The Parade of Hearts display can be seen at Kauffman Stadium with any Royals ticket purchase for games between July 14-20, including four games that Jackson County residents can score a 50% off discount on.

