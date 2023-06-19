Kansas City voters to decide on mayoral race, city council seats on Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Elections are here in Missouri with ballots opening up for Kansas City’s General Election Tuesday.

Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. Missouri residents must bring a valid government I.D. or military I.D. to vote.

You can check your polling locations online by entering your name and location using the state’s Secretary of State page. Mail notices were also sent out.

Mayor Quinton Lucas is up for re-election as incumbent candidate Clay Chastain awaits his next move. Chastain was the only challenger to Lucas back in April for the Primary Election. Lucas won a rather one-sided primary with 81% percent of the vote.

We will be hearing from both candidates Monday.

The mayoral election isn’t the only thing you’ll see on your ballot Tuesday as there are plenty of seats at the city council, area school districts, and judge’s positions up for grabs.

