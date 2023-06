KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fatal shooting was reported in the 1900 block of Mersington Ct. in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday night.

KCPD has confirmed that one person has died.

KCPD is actively investigating the incident.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be released as they become available.

