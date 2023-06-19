FORECAST: Summer officially begins this Wednesday, look for temps to stay above average this week

The summer sizzle is back. Temperatures made it to the upper 80s and lower 90s out there Monday afternoon. It will be a steamy evening, turning a bit more pleasant as the sun sets. Reminder, an Air Quality Alert remains in place until 8:30 PM this evening, and likely will be re-instated a few days this week with high ozone levels. Lows tonight drop to the mid 60s. A pleasant start to Tuesday turns hot again with temperatures pushing 90 degrees with strong sunshine and not much of a breeze. Remember, wear your lighter colored clothing to repel of the sun’s incoming rays. This hot pattern stays locked in place for quite some time. We will be rather humid, but no real rain chances to talk about as of right now. Maybe a stray shower or storm this weekend but most of us stay dry.

