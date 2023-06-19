Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Summer officially begins this Wednesday, look for temps to stay above average this week

By Warren Sears
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The summer sizzle is back. Temperatures made it to the upper 80s and lower 90s out there Monday afternoon. It will be a steamy evening, turning a bit more pleasant as the sun sets. Reminder, an Air Quality Alert remains in place until 8:30 PM this evening, and likely will be re-instated a few days this week with high ozone levels. Lows tonight drop to the mid 60s. A pleasant start to Tuesday turns hot again with temperatures pushing 90 degrees with strong sunshine and not much of a breeze. Remember, wear your lighter colored clothing to repel of the sun’s incoming rays. This hot pattern stays locked in place for quite some time. We will be rather humid, but no real rain chances to talk about as of right now. Maybe a stray shower or storm this weekend but most of us stay dry.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver flees after hitting construction worker on I-70
FILE:
Baggage system issues slow down KCI Sunday morning
Man killed, woman suffers life-threatening injuries in KCMO shooting
Rescue crews suspend search for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks
Searchers locate body of missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city

Latest News

The summer sizzle is back. Temperatures made it to the upper 80s and lower 90s out there Monday...
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 6/19
FORECAST: A hot and muggy start to the week, air quality alert still in effect
A view of the downtown Kansas City skyline taken from near Lincoln High School.
FORECAST: A hot and muggy start to the week, air quality alert still in effect
After a soggy start to Father’s Day, clouds and rain will gradually clear out this evening with...
FORCAST: Clearing skies and mild end to your Father’s Day weekend