FORECAST: A hot and muggy start to the week, air quality alert still in effect

By Greg Bennett
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An upper-level ridge has settled over the Central Plains, creating a stable and stagnant atmospheric pattern that will settle summer heat over the area for the next several days with little chance for rain and storms.

Today, high temperatures are expected in the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat indices in the lower and middle 90s.

With clear skies and little wind from the east, UV rays will be very high. Expect a burn time between 35-40 minutes.

Another air quality alert is in effect until 8:30 p.m. due to several situations.

Light wind, heat bubbles, ground ozone and smoke from both Canada and the Ohio River Valley will keep the air quality low, especially toward the peak heating hours late this afternoon.

This forecast is expected to repeat nearly all this week with rain chances finally picking up by this weekend.

At this time, the storm system seems rather weak but models are agreeing with one another. The best chance for rain at this time is Sunday at 30%.

