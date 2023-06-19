Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Family grieving after 16-year-old dies following hit-and-run crash involving semi-truck on I-29

Relatives of a 16-year-old who was killed after a hit-and-run crash involving a semi-truck near...
Relatives of a 16-year-old who was killed after a hit-and-run crash involving a semi-truck near I-29 and NW 72nd Street are grieving and searching for answers.(kctv)
By Emily Rittman
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Relatives of a 16-year-old who was killed after a hit-and-run crash involving a semi-truck near I-29 and NW 72nd Street are grieving and searching for answers.

Alexander Robinson’s mother says she and her son’s large family are trying to cope with the sudden loss of him right before his 17th birthday.

“I’m trying to figure out what my life is supposed to look like now without my baby,” his mother Myka Milliken said. She said her son was loved by his relatives, classmates, and friends.

“He loved his school. He loved his job. He loved his friends,” Milliken said. “He was just this ball of sunshine, and he was the funniest kid I knew. The jokes, the sense of humor. It was just awesome being his mother. "

She beamed with pride when she spoke about her son Monday. “We grew up together,” Milliken said. “He is my greatest teacher.”

She says before the crash, Alexander planned to graduate high school, become an aviation mechanic, and attend college.

On June 14 around 9:30PM, he was hit by an unknown semi-truck driver as he walked in a construction zone near I-29 and 72nd Street.

“I was at home with my little baby putting him down. I got the knock on the door,” Milliken said. “I swear on Wednesday at 10:15PM, my whole life changed, his dad’s life, his stepdad’s life changed, his stepmom’s life changed.”

According to police, the semi-truck driver did not stop and continued southbound on I-29. Alexander was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. He previously chose to be an organ donor when he was 15 years old.

“His heart will be beating into another person which makes me so happy to know that his heart is still not dying,” Milliken said. “He’s going to be able to give people this gift of a second chance. It gives me a little bit of peace to know that even though he’s gone, eight or more people are going to be alive.”

An Honor Walk will be held for Alexander. An Honor Walk is a ceremonial event to commemorate a patient who is an organ donor.

Milliken is hopeful anyone with information about the unknown driver will come forward. “If anybody knows anything, help us,” Milliken said. “Just help us.”

If you have information, you can anonymously call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver flees after hitting construction worker on I-70
FILE:
Baggage system issues slow down KCI Sunday morning
Man killed, woman suffers life-threatening injuries in KCMO shooting
Rescue crews suspend search for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks
Searchers locate body of missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city

Latest News

A homicide at Mersington Ct in KCMO
Homicide reported in Kansas City neighborhood, KCPD investigating
Rescue crews suspend search for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks
Searchers locate body of missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks
Man arrested after an alleged arson and assault on deputy sheriff
Man arrested after an alleged arson and assault on deputy sheriff
In 2021, over 700 artists sent in designs. Only 154 were brought to life.
Kansas City’s Parade of Hearts to move to Kauffman Stadium