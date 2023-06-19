Family grieving after 16-year-old dies following hit-and-run crash involving semi-truck on I-29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Relatives of a 16-year-old who was killed after a hit-and-run crash involving a semi-truck near I-29 and NW 72nd Street are grieving and searching for answers.

Alexander Robinson’s mother says she and her son’s large family are trying to cope with the sudden loss of him right before his 17th birthday.

“I’m trying to figure out what my life is supposed to look like now without my baby,” his mother Myka Milliken said. She said her son was loved by his relatives, classmates, and friends.

“He loved his school. He loved his job. He loved his friends,” Milliken said. “He was just this ball of sunshine, and he was the funniest kid I knew. The jokes, the sense of humor. It was just awesome being his mother. "

She beamed with pride when she spoke about her son Monday. “We grew up together,” Milliken said. “He is my greatest teacher.”

She says before the crash, Alexander planned to graduate high school, become an aviation mechanic, and attend college.

On June 14 around 9:30PM, he was hit by an unknown semi-truck driver as he walked in a construction zone near I-29 and 72nd Street.

“I was at home with my little baby putting him down. I got the knock on the door,” Milliken said. “I swear on Wednesday at 10:15PM, my whole life changed, his dad’s life, his stepdad’s life changed, his stepmom’s life changed.”

According to police, the semi-truck driver did not stop and continued southbound on I-29. Alexander was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. He previously chose to be an organ donor when he was 15 years old.

“His heart will be beating into another person which makes me so happy to know that his heart is still not dying,” Milliken said. “He’s going to be able to give people this gift of a second chance. It gives me a little bit of peace to know that even though he’s gone, eight or more people are going to be alive.”

An Honor Walk will be held for Alexander. An Honor Walk is a ceremonial event to commemorate a patient who is an organ donor.

Milliken is hopeful anyone with information about the unknown driver will come forward. “If anybody knows anything, help us,” Milliken said. “Just help us.”

If you have information, you can anonymously call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

