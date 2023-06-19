Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Biden to discuss climate change, clean energy jobs

President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado and The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will discuss his administration’s plans to prepare for climate change and create clean energy jobs on Monday.

The president will be giving his remarks after touring the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, California.

Biden will announce $600 million to address climate change, according to the White House.

This funding is roughly one-fifth of the allocation given to NOAA under last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver flees after hitting construction worker on I-70
FILE:
Baggage system issues slow down KCI Sunday morning
Man killed, woman suffers life-threatening injuries in KCMO shooting
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city
Rescue crews suspend search for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks
Searchers locate body of missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

The International Association of Chiefs of Police now recommends each department have a policy...
Few cases of cops accused of domestic violence ever make it to court
The International Association of Chiefs of Police now recommends each department have a policy...
Shielded: Few cases of law enforcement officers accused of domestic violence ever make it to court
Man killed, woman suffers life-threatening injuries in KCMO shooting
FILE — The Juneteenth celebration event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Independence Uptown...
‘For all people to celebrate’: Independence to host second annual Juneteenth celebration
Independence to host second annual Juneteenth celebration