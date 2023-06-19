Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

‘For all people to celebrate’: Independence to host second annual Juneteenth celebration

FILE — The Juneteenth celebration event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Independence Uptown...
FILE — The Juneteenth celebration event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Independence Uptown Market.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the second consecutive year, the city of Independence will host a Juneteenth celebration, honoring the freedom of enslaved people in the United States.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Independence Uptown Market.

The entire event is organized and run by community members, and the celebration will offer a range of music, food and history.

Below are the performers and vendors:

  • Norman Liggins, jazz singer
  • Jass, vocalist and poet
  • Millie Edwards Nottingham, jazz and blues singer
  • Vee’s BBQ Truck
  • Mama Dessie’s Homestyle Food Truck

The Mid-Continent Public Library Reading Rocket will offer a story hour and give away educational books for kids.

“Juneteenth is a pivotal opportunity for all people to celebrate the freedom of enslaved black people,” event chair, Anthony J. Mondaine said. “With that said, we celebrate the black community of Independence, Missouri. I committed to making Juneteenth a staple here in Independence, to educate people about the celebration, and to have a good time! Many others joined me and here we are! We have received great support from the community and look forward to continuing to grow the event each year.”

Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday in 2021. The holiday represents the enslaved people who were freed from Texas on June 19, 1865.

You can learn more about the history of Juneteenth here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver flees after hitting construction worker on I-70
FILE:
Baggage system issues slow down KCI Sunday morning
Man killed, woman suffers life-threatening injuries in KCMO shooting
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city
Dominick Helveston said he and his service dog Diesel are pretty much inseparable.
Definition of ‘service dog’ causes some confusion, tensions between owner and business

Latest News

FORECAST: A hot and muggy start to the week, air quality alert still in effect
FILE - People cast their ballots at the National World War I museum on Election Day, Nov. 3,...
Kansas City voters to decide on mayoral race, city council seats on Tuesday
Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight Downtown shooting
Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight downtown shooting
A view of the downtown Kansas City skyline taken from near Lincoln High School.
FORECAST: A hot and muggy start to the week, air quality alert still in effect