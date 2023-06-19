‘For all people to celebrate’: Independence to host second annual Juneteenth celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the second consecutive year, the city of Independence will host a Juneteenth celebration, honoring the freedom of enslaved people in the United States.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Independence Uptown Market.

The entire event is organized and run by community members, and the celebration will offer a range of music, food and history.

Below are the performers and vendors:

Norman Liggins, jazz singer

Jass, vocalist and poet

Millie Edwards Nottingham, jazz and blues singer

Vee’s BBQ Truck

Mama Dessie’s Homestyle Food Truck

The Mid-Continent Public Library Reading Rocket will offer a story hour and give away educational books for kids.

“Juneteenth is a pivotal opportunity for all people to celebrate the freedom of enslaved black people,” event chair, Anthony J. Mondaine said. “With that said, we celebrate the black community of Independence, Missouri. I committed to making Juneteenth a staple here in Independence, to educate people about the celebration, and to have a good time! Many others joined me and here we are! We have received great support from the community and look forward to continuing to grow the event each year.”

Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday in 2021. The holiday represents the enslaved people who were freed from Texas on June 19, 1865.

