20-year veteran from Blue Springs gifted a German Shepard service dog

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thanks to a partnership between Friend In Service of Heroes (F.I.S.H.) and Hy-Vee, a Blue Springs veteran was gifted a new service dog.

Captain Doug Bryant served for over 20 years in the United States Military Reserve and completed two tours in Afghanistan. He has received over 15 medals in recognition of his service, including the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with three Campaign Stars, Bronze Star Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal.

On Monday, the Kansas City Area Hy-Vee stores and F.I.S.H. presented Captain Bryant with his German Shepard service dog. The dog is named after Colonel Roger Donolon, the first Vietnam War veteran to receive a Medal of Honor.

Hy-Vee’s District Store Director, Marty Streit, said: “It’s an honor to partner with an organization like F.I.S.H. who works every day to honor the veterans who have fought for our freedom.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.