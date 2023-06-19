Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

20-year veteran from Blue Springs gifted a German Shepard service dog

Hy-Vee and Friends In Service of Heroes honored Captain Doug Bryant for his 20+ years of...
Hy-Vee and Friends In Service of Heroes honored Captain Doug Bryant for his 20+ years of service with the gift of a service dog.(Kansas City Area Marketing and Communications)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thanks to a partnership between Friend In Service of Heroes (F.I.S.H.) and Hy-Vee, a Blue Springs veteran was gifted a new service dog.

Captain Doug Bryant served for over 20 years in the United States Military Reserve and completed two tours in Afghanistan. He has received over 15 medals in recognition of his service, including the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with three Campaign Stars, Bronze Star Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal.

On Monday, the Kansas City Area Hy-Vee stores and F.I.S.H. presented Captain Bryant with his German Shepard service dog. The dog is named after Colonel Roger Donolon, the first Vietnam War veteran to receive a Medal of Honor.

Hy-Vee’s District Store Director, Marty Streit, said: “It’s an honor to partner with an organization like F.I.S.H. who works every day to honor the veterans who have fought for our freedom.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver flees after hitting construction worker on I-70
FILE:
Baggage system issues slow down KCI Sunday morning
Man killed, woman suffers life-threatening injuries in KCMO shooting
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city
Rescue crews suspend search for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks
Searchers locate body of missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

The bridge was closed between Cheyenne Avenue and Stine Avenue due to a fatal car crash.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on 7th Street Bridge, traffic shut down in both directions
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on 7th Street Bridge, traffic shut down in both directions
When those baaad invasive plants pop up, City of Lenexa brings in the goats
The partnership between the City of Lenexa and Goats on the Go JoCo started three years ago.
When those baaad invasive plants pop up, City of Lenexa brings in the goats