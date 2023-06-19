1 man dead after shots fired in Kansas City neighborhood, KCPD investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fatal shooting was reported in the 1900 block of Mersington Ct. in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday night.

At 2:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area on a shooting call. Once police arrived, they located two men suffering from gun shot wounds.

Emergency responders transported both victims to the hospital, one man with life threatening injuries and the other with what EMS believed to not be life threatening injuries.

The victim with life threatening injuries later died at the hospital. No update has been given on the second victim.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are processing the scene for evidence and canvassing for witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.

So far KCPD has been able to determine that both victims were in front of the residence when they had an interaction with one or possibly more suspects which led to shots being fired.

KCPD is asking if anyone was in or around the area during the time of the altercation, to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be released as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.