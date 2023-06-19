1 dead, 2 injured in crash on 7th Street Bridge, traffic shut down in both directions

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police stated one person has died and two others were injured in a car crash on a bridge Monday morning.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department stated the 7th Street Bridge which passes over the Kansas River was closed between Cheyenne Avenue and Stine Avenue in both directions due to the crash.

Police stated the crash took place about 6:40 a.m. and involved three cars, all with one person inside. Officers stated one of those drivers died, another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a third with non-life-threatening injuries.

The closure was estimated to last a couple of hours.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.