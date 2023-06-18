Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Silver Alert issued for missing Garden City woman

The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 68-year-old Carolyn...
The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 68-year-old Carolyn Koentopp. She was last seen at St. Catherine's Hospital on Friday, June 16, 2023.(Garden City Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing woman from Garden City.

Carolyn Koentopp, 68, was last seen Friday, June 16, around 5 a.m. at St. Catherine Hospital at 401 E. Spruce St. in Garden City. She is believed to be driving a 2022 black Jeep Gladiator and may be accompanied by a small brown dog.

Carolyn is a white female who is around 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown and grey hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and denim jeans.

Carolyn could be experiencing confusion and memory loss.

If you see Carolyn Koentopp or her vehicle, call 911 immediately. If you have other information about her whereabouts, call the GCPD at (620) 276-1300.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne received their Super...
Chiefs receive Super Bowl rings at Union Station
Rain forecast with spotty showers for this Father's Day weekend.
FORECAST: Intervals of shower and storm activity on Saturday, especially in afternoon and evening
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city
Olathe police officers asked the public for help in finding 36-year-old Samuel Allen.
Police ask for help in finding missing man considered endangered
Uconn Coleman was booked on a $500,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.
Teen dies after high-speed crash involving DUI suspect, man charged with murder

Latest News

Man killed, woman suffers life-threatening injuries in KCMO shooting
KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of the...
KBI: More than 80 letters with suspicious powder mailed to Kansas lawmakers
Hit-and-run crash kills motorcyclist in KCMO
Death investigation underway following crash, shooting call near Linwood & Cleveland