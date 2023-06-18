Royals partner with Tico Sports to produce Spanish-language broadcasts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals announced Sunday that the organization will continue its partnership with Tico Sports to produce Spanish-language broadcasts for 14 games throughout the remainder of the 2023 season.

The agreement includes Sunday’s Father’s Day matchup between the Royals and Los Angeles Angels.

Tico will broadcast the remaining Sunday and Tuesday home games, with broadcasts available on the MLB app and Tico’s website, in the Kansas City area.

“We are excited to work with Tico again, with them broadcasting more games than ever before,” said Sarah Tourville, Royals executive Vice President and Chief Commercial and Community Impact Officer. “That’s important for us as we continue to look for ways to grow our fanbase, particularly our Latino audience, and make sure that people can experience the Royals.”

Tico owner and founder Oscar Monterroso, who has experience calling Chiefs games, will serve as analyst. Héctor García, who called Royals games during the 2021 season, and Adan Manzano, who calls Kansas City Roos basketball, will take play by play duties.

A full broadcast schedule of Tico games is here:

Sunday, June 18, 1:10 p.m. vs. Angels

Tuesday, June 27, 7:10 p.m. vs. Guardians

Sunday, July 2, 1:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers

Sunday, July 16, 1:10 p.m. vs. Rays

Tuesday, July 18, 7:10 p.m. vs. Tigers

Sunday, July 30, 1:10 p.m. vs. Twins

Tuesday, August 1, 7:10 p.m. vs. Mets

Tuesday, August 15, 7:10 p.m. vs. Mariners

Tuesday, August 29, 7:10 p.m. vs. Pirates

Sunday, September 3, 1:10 p.m. vs. Red Sox

Tuesday, September 5, 6:40 p.m. vs. White Sox

Sunday, September 17, 1:10 p.m. vs. Astros

Tuesday, September 19, 6:40 p.m. vs. Guardians

Sunday, October 1, 2:10 p.m. vs. Yankees

