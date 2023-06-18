Aging & Style
Royals partner with Tico Sports to produce Spanish-language broadcasts

FILE: An afternoon game at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals faced the Minnesota Twins on May 22,...
FILE: An afternoon game at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals faced the Minnesota Twins on May 22, 2022.(Coda: Marine 475 @ Flickr)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals announced Sunday that the organization will continue its partnership with Tico Sports to produce Spanish-language broadcasts for 14 games throughout the remainder of the 2023 season.

The agreement includes Sunday’s Father’s Day matchup between the Royals and Los Angeles Angels.

Tico will broadcast the remaining Sunday and Tuesday home games, with broadcasts available on the MLB app and Tico’s website, in the Kansas City area.

“We are excited to work with Tico again, with them broadcasting more games than ever before,” said Sarah Tourville, Royals executive Vice President and Chief Commercial and Community Impact Officer. “That’s important for us as we continue to look for ways to grow our fanbase, particularly our Latino audience, and make sure that people can experience the Royals.”

Tico owner and founder Oscar Monterroso, who has experience calling Chiefs games, will serve as analyst. Héctor García, who called Royals games during the 2021 season, and Adan Manzano, who calls Kansas City Roos basketball, will take play by play duties.

A full broadcast schedule of Tico games is here:

  • Sunday, June 18, 1:10 p.m. vs. Angels
  • Tuesday, June 27, 7:10 p.m. vs. Guardians
  • Sunday, July 2, 1:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers
  • Sunday, July 16, 1:10 p.m. vs. Rays
  • Tuesday, July 18, 7:10 p.m. vs. Tigers
  • Sunday, July 30, 1:10 p.m. vs. Twins
  • Tuesday, August 1, 7:10 p.m. vs. Mets
  • Tuesday, August 15, 7:10 p.m. vs. Mariners
  • Tuesday, August 29, 7:10 p.m. vs. Pirates
  • Sunday, September 3, 1:10 p.m. vs. Red Sox
  • Tuesday, September 5, 6:40 p.m. vs. White Sox
  • Sunday, September 17, 1:10 p.m. vs. Astros
  • Tuesday, September 19, 6:40 p.m. vs. Guardians
  • Sunday, October 1, 2:10 p.m. vs. Yankees

