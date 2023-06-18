Aging & Style
Man killed, woman suffers life-threatening injuries in KCMO shooting

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a double shooting that killed a man and injured a woman late Saturday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday, when officers were dispatched to the area of 67th Street and Richmond Avenue. There, an adult man was located inside a residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. When EMS arrived on scene, the man was declared dead.

A woman arrived at a nearby fire station suffering from gunshot wounds as well. KCPD said she was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said there is no one in custody at this time.

The circumstances leading up to the homicide are still being investigated, and KCPD said homicide detectives and Crime Scene Personnel are processing evidence and speaking to witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043.

