FORECAST: Damp start to Father’s Day should dry out by afternoon

By Warren Sears
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and fatherly figures! We have a bit of a damp start to the day with spotty showers and thunderstorms. The system as a whole will start pushing to the east and the metro likely begins to clear and dry out by midday into the early afternoon. Expect a mostly dry second half of the day. Good to get outdoors as we have slightly cooler air in place with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Enjoy, because the heat sizzles back strong Monday.

We will see plenty of sunshine to start the work week with highs in the upper 80s. The general trend this week is to stay hot and humid and we’re not really looking at any significant rain chances. Most of our days consist of upper 80s and lower 90s ahead as an overhead blocking pattern sets in place to give us rather stagnant conditions. Keeping our eye on our next rain chance, but that doesn’t come until Sunday.

